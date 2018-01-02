Eric Clapton film to be screened at Lancaster cinema

Fans of Eric Clapton are in for a treat at The Dukes early in the new year.

For the Lancaster cinema is screening a new film about the legendary musician on January 10.

Eric Clapton: A Life In 12 Bars is an unflinching and deeply personal journey into his life and after the film, the man himself and the director will take part in a question and answer session broadcast live into The Dukes from the BFI Southbank in London.

The film begins at 7pm and tickets are £8/£7 concessions. For more information and to book, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org