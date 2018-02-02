Double date of music in Morecambe

Lancashire Youth Jazz Orchestra meets the University of Lancaster Music Society Big Band on February 10 for a one office performance at More Music in Morecambe.

Lancashire Youth Jazz Orchestra, directed by Paul J Rigby, formed in 1975 and has continued to develop contemporary jazz with young players from around the county.

It is steeped in tradition and represents its heritage by playing music of the greats: Stan Kenton to Count Basie and Bob Florence to Bob Mintzer.

The University of Lancaster Music Society Big Band is a local favourite and its current ensemble is said to be one of its strongest to date.

The band has been conducted by Matthew Clare for the past four years and this year he is joined by conductor Harry Smith.

Doors open at 7.30pm and both acts will play a set each from 8pm.

Tickets from www.moremusic.org.uk/bigband or the venue on 01524 831997.