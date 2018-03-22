BBC Introduces up and coming North West acts for Lancaster’s Highest Point

Acts from across the North West will join headliners Ocean Colour Scene, Sasha, and Hacienda Classical at Highest Point in Lancaster in May.

BBC Introducing will host the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage in Williamson Park on Saturday May 19 and Sunday May 20 as part of the three day festival.

On Saturday night Blackpool’s Rae Morris will headline off the back of her critically acclaimed new album and Sunday’s headliner brings us Annie Mac favourites and Lancaster’s own electronic duo Bondax.

Also performing on the Saturday are Lancaster four-piece electronica band Lowes, Manchester guitar pop trio The Hara, electro-driven 10 piece dance and hip-hop collective The Moods, atmospheric alt pop from Arctic Lake, Sindys Man, techno funk with Bad Bambino, Morecambe indie new wave Amber Suns and four piece indie rock outfit Sauce.

Sunday’s lineup brings lo-fi guitar pop with Pixey, UK grime artist Vital, Blackpool’s feral rock trio Strange Bones, rapper and producer Faceless, Preston rockers Building Giants, Laurel Canyon, singer/songwriter and guitarist Sam Tomlins and a talent beyond his 14 years James Jackson.

Sean McGinty of Radio Lancashire and BBC Introducing has lead the charge in curating an amazing line up for both days over the weekend. He said: “I’ve been presenting a new music programme for nearly 15 years, ten of those with BBC Introducing.

“I see one of my main roles is to provide opportunities for artists to develop, whether it’s being played on the radio, an interview or a live session.

“The icing on the doughnut though is to be able to offer an humungous opportunity like playing the BBC Introducing stage at Highest Point.”

Festival director Jamie Scahill said: “It’s a huge privilege to have BBC Introducing curating the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage, the line up is an amazing cross-section of talent that is coming from the area. We are passionate about showcasing the best new music that is on offer from the North West music scene.”

Bondax

