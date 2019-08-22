Metallica concert live at Vue Cinema Lancaster

This October, heavy metal and classical music fans alike can unite as Metallica perform alongside the San Francisco Symphony – and it’s being shown at Vue Lancaster.

Following the Live album both artists cut together in 1999, their second collaboration will relive Metallica’s fan-favourite records.

Dubbed S&M2, the audience can watch as ground-breaking albums such as Master of Puppets,…And Justice for All, and the self-titled Metallica are brought to life like never before with the backing of the San Francisco Symphony.

Those who are unable to make it to the San Francisco Chase Centre can instead catch the concert from the comfort of Vue Lancaster, immersed in fantastic picture and sound quality.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “This is a huge show for lots of music fans and we’re extremely excited to be able to show it at Vue. It’s a performance packed full of history and memories, so it’s a real pleasure for us to make sure fans who can’t be in San Francisco are still able to watch the performance.”

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 will be screened at Vue Lancaster on October 9. Tickets can be booked now at www.myvue.com.