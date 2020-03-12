Lancaster Litfest launches this Friday in the city

Lancaster Literature Festival will be launched this Friday, (March 13) at The Priory in Lancaster.

Head of the Eden Project , Professor Robert Barrett will be talking about the exciting plans for Eden North in Morecambe Bay.

An artists impression of Eden Project North, a proposed new attraction for Morecambe . Credit: Grimshaw Architects

Litfest is the third oldest literature festival in the country and Friday's event begins 10 days of events suitable for all ages.

Highlights of the festival include: a double bill of eminent thinker A.C. Grayling talking philosophy and politics, a weekend of poetry featuring bard of Barnsley Ian McMillan, Paul Farley, Tara Bergin, Sean O’Brien and Victoria Adukwei Bulley and a storytelling finale for all the family with Emma Rucastle.

The opening weekend will also showcase international literature from Lars Mytting (Saturday March 14) and Layla AlAmmar (Sunday March 15), as Litfest launches their new International Fiction Book Club.

The first title they will be reading is Lars Mytting’s novel ‘The Sixteen Trees of the Somme’, email litfestbill@gmail.com to find out more.

Lancaster Litfest. Dr Jenn Ashworth.

Local author and illustrator Ines Gregori Labarta will run a workshop ‘On Rejection’ packed with tips and tricks for turning knockbacks into creative fuel at Waterstones King St on Tuesday March 17 .

The festival also showcases the talented lecturers of Lancaster University’s department of English Literature and Creative Writing, Professor John Schad and Dr Jenn Ashworth as they push the boundaries of memoir on Thursday March 19 .

Litfest will also explore Illustration through their illustration day celebrating picture books with two workshops for children and a panel discussing the power and purpose of visual language in an unsettled world.

In addition, there will be two free exhibitions at Lancaster Library ‘Migrations’ and ‘In Pursuit of Peace and Hope’.

Lancaster Litfest. Stacey Halls.

Another free element of the festival is the Litfest podcast of Claire Dean’s story-walk ‘The Stone King’ which guides the listener through a magical tale set in Williamson Park.

Events will take place at various venues around the city including The Priory, The Shire Hall, The Storey Auditorium, Lancaster Castle, Lancaster Library, Waterstones King St, Lancaster

University’s Great Hall and Nuffield Theatre.

One of the festival’s headline events featuring bestselling author of The Familiars and The Foundling, Stacey Halls, has already sold out and nearly 200 tickets have been sold for the launch event at The Priory.

Advance booking is recommended to avoid disappointment, but any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

To book tickets or download a PDF copy of the programme visit www.litfest.org.