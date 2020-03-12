Lancaster Litfest launches in the city

Lancaster Litfest is the third oldest literature festival in the country and has 10 days of events suitable for all ages.

Highlights of the festival include: a double bill of eminent thinker A.C. Grayling talking philosophy and politics, a weekend of poetry featuring bard of Barnsley Ian McMillan, Paul Farley, Tara Bergin, Sean O’Brien and Victoria Adukwei Bulley and a storytelling finale for all the family with Emma Rucastle.

An artists impression of Eden Project North, a proposed new attraction for Morecambe . Credit: Grimshaw Architects

The opening weekend will also showcase international literature from Layla AlAmmar (Sunday March 15), as Litfest launches their new International Fiction Book Club.

Local author and illustrator Ines Gregori Labarta will run a workshop ‘On Rejection’ packed with tips and tricks for turning knockbacks into creative fuel at Waterstones King St on Tuesday March 17 .

The festival also showcases the talented lecturers of Lancaster University’s department of English Literature and Creative Writing, Professor John Schad and Dr Jenn Ashworth as they push the boundaries of memoir on Thursday March 19 .

Litfest will also explore Illustration through their illustration day celebrating picture books with two workshops for children and a panel discussing the power and purpose of visual language in an unsettled world.

Lancaster Litfest. Dr Jenn Ashworth.

In addition, there will be two free exhibitions at Lancaster Library ‘Migrations’ and ‘In Pursuit of Peace and Hope’.

Another free element of the festival is the Litfest podcast of Claire Dean’s story-walk ‘The Stone King’ which guides the listener through a magical tale set in Williamson Park.

Events will take place at various venues around the city including The Priory, The Shire Hall, The Storey Auditorium, Lancaster Castle, Lancaster Library, Waterstones King St, Lancaster

University’s Great Hall and Nuffield Theatre.

One of the festival’s headline events featuring bestselling author of The Familiars and The Foundling, Stacey Halls, has already sold out and nearly 200 tickets have been sold for the launch event at The Priory.

Lancaster Litfest. Stacey Halls.

Advance booking is recommended to avoid disappointment, but any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

To book tickets or download a PDF copy of the programme visit www.litfest.org.