Lancaster Litfest launch event cancelled

Lancaster Litfest regret they have had to cancel their launch event with Prof Robert Barrett at Lancaster Priory on March 13 due to illness.

The event with Lars Mytting on March 14 has also been cancelled due to travel issues.

At this stage they plan to continue with all other events.

A full statement from Litfest is as follows: "We regret to inform you that we have had to cancel Litfest 2020's launch event at Lancaster Priory on Friday, March 13.

"Sadly, Professor Robert Barrett, Head of Eden learning, is no longer able to attend due to illness.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to reorganise this event for later in the year.

"The Lars Mytting event on Saturday, (March 14), has also been cancelled as he is unable to travel.

"At this stage we plan to continue with the festival for all other events.

"We will be following government guidance regarding Covid-19 and will keep you informed.

"Ticket holders can obtain refunds by contacting Lancaster or Morecambe Visitor Information centres in person or by calling 01524 582394 or 01524 582808.

"Please be aware the VICs are open Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and refunds may take a few days to process."