Lancaster Litfest cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The remainder of the 41st Lancaster Litfest has been cancelled with immediate effect.

Lancaster Litfest directors have said that in these difficult times and considering the evolving nature of the situation, they have taken the decision, in consultation with artists, venues and volunteers, in order to provide clarity over the coming week.

Lancaster library.

Petr Horacek and A C Grayling still managed to hold events at the weekend.

All tickets for cancelled events will be refunded in full through Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres.

Due to the sheer volume of bookings these refunds may take a few days.

Lancaster VIC will be open 10am-4pm Monday-Saturday.

Lancaster Litfest directors said: "It is our firm intention to rearrange all cancelled events later in the year (hopefully in October or November) once the situation is more stable and we are already in talks with our artists regarding how we can facilitate this.

"The best way to be notified about new dates is to join our mailing list at https://litfest.org/mailing-list-signup/, but also keep an eye on our website and social media accounts.

"The ‘Migrations’ and ‘In Pursuit of Peace and Hope’ exhibitions are still available to view at Lancaster library.

‘The Stone King’ podcast will remain available for download throughout the month of March.

"We remain proud of our 2020 festival. Our ticket sales have increased substantially, we met new and wonderful people in the form of our artists, supporters, audience members and volunteers and it has been a pleasure to once more bring literature to Lancaster.

"Despite the sadness of this situation we are determined to take forward the positives from this experience to continue to build our organisation."