How to make Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi's coffee and ricotta shots

Sweet, simple and small equals the perfect dessert.

This "is an old way of eating ricotta in Tuscany as a breakfast or merenda (an afternoon snack)", explains chef and cookery school owner, Katie. "It is simple and effective as well as light to eat and not too sweet. I like to serve this in shot glasses for breakfast or after dinner."

So no need to make a fancy pudding next time you have guests, just whip this up.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6 people)

250g ricotta, drained

4tbsp cold espresso

3tsp caster sugar (superfine), plus more to taste

2tsp Cognac

20g dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids)

Method:

1. Whisk the ricotta in a bowl with the coffee, sugar and the Cognac. Taste and adjust the sweetness as necessary, adding more sugar if you wish.

2. Spoon into small glasses, taking care not to splash it onto the sides of the glass. Use a sharp knife to shave curls of chocolate and scatter them over the top.

3. Keep them in the fridge for up to one day until you are ready to eat them. Serve chilled.

Tuscany: Simple Meals And Fabulous Feasts From Italy by Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi is published by Hardie Grant Books, priced £36. Available now.