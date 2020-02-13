Head to Vue Lancaster for a Valentine's Day experience

Vue Lancaster is encouraging couples to have a cosy date night this Valentine’s Day with a range of new and classic films, as well as big screen theatre productions, giving lovebirds a range of great stories to get lost in.

Returning to the big screen this Valentine’s Day to mark its 30th anniversary is Oscar-winning romantic comedy, Ghost.

Ghost stars Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

Sam and Molly (Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore) are madly in love but when Sam is murdered by a friend over a shady business deal, he is left to roam the earth as a powerless spirit.

He must seek the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg) to set things right and protect Molly from danger.

Also at Vue Lancaster for those who love a sing along, Kinky Boots the Musical will be an absolute treat for musical theatre fans.

As factory owner Charlie struggles to keep his family business afloat, a wildly energetic entertainer, Lola, emerges with an exciting idea that will change their lives as they know it – the production of sturdy stilettos unlike any seen before.

Telling the story of an unlikely pairing who find a common goal in achieving something bigger, this tale of friendship is strutting its way on tour after a run as one of London’s hottest musicals, it now arrives on the big screen from the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End.

A new release set to be a hit this Valentine’s Day is comedy-drama Emma.

Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse spends her days playing matchmaker with her friends, but if she’s not careful, her meddling could cause more problems than it solves. Inspired by Jane Austen’s beloved comedy of the same name, Emma stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy and Johnny Flynn and opens at UK cinemas on Valentine’s Day.

Tickets are available to purchase at www.myvue.com.