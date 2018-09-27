Gin festival at Lancaster town hall.

This weekend, The Gin Society returns to the splendid surroundings of Lancaster’s Town Hall for the fourth time.

The Gin Society is offering over 120 gins and the chance to discover some exciting new tastes from around the region, the UK and beyond, including a huge range of fashionable fruit gins.

There’s also the chance to try some brand new Prosecco cocktails, specially created by mixologists. Botanical Brewers Fentimans will be supplying their range of tonic waters and, for those who like something a little different with their gin, Fentimans Rose Lemonade, Valencian Orange and Pink Grapefruit Tonic will also be available.

To add to the fizzy festival atmosphere, there will be vintage music from A Train Swing, whose seductive sounds recreate the glamorous atmosphere of those magical days when the gin cocktail was king. They will also be showing off their dancing skills and demonstrating a step or two for those who feel brave enough to join in!

Throughout the day and evening, visiting distillers will be sharing their skills in a series of gin master classes and there’s also a chance to buy bottles of their very latest gin to enjoy at home.Early Bird Tickets for the Friday session are on sale at just £8.50 (plus booking fee) and a limited number of tickets are still available for Saturday. Included in the entry price is a bespoke Gin Society goblet, plus a booklet of tasting notes.

All gins and tonics plus garnishes are £5. The festival is Friday, September 28, 6pm - 10.30pm and Saturday, 29th, noon-4pm and 6.30pm-10.30pm. For tickets visit https://thegin society-lancaster2018.eventbrite.co.uk