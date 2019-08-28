Films at Arnside Institute in conjunction with The Dukes

The Dukes is showing three films at the Arnside Educational Institute on September 21.

“Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans” at 1.30pm. Starring Emilia Jones and Nick Frost. Atti, a smart and quick-witted Roman teenager, manages to upset Emperor Nero with one of his schemes. For punishment, Atti is sent to work in a cold and wet Britain where he also meets the Celts. PG certificate.

“Mrs Lowry & Son” at 4.30pm. Starring Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall. A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion. PG certificate.

“Yesterday” at 7.30pm. Starring Himesh Patel and Lily James. A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Tickets will be £7 for one film for adults or £5 per film if you buy a ticket for more than one film.

Child tickets are £5.

Tickets can be reserved through Sue Hayward suediane57@gmail.com 01524 762254, bought in advance from The Little Shop, The Promenade, Arnside or via the Dukes: online https://dukes-lancaster.org/ or tel 01524 598500.