Everyone loves a good singalong and you can join in with The Greatest Showman when it comes to Preston

But if singing isn't your things there is plenty of other events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Sing-a-Long-a: The Greatest Showman, Preston, Saturday, March 23

Singalonga Productions, bring you their newest show, the smash hit film musical that everyone can’t stop singing – The Greatest Showman. The live host will teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use our interactive prop bags and also get you to practice your cheers, boos and even a few wolf whistles. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential. Showtimes are 2.30pm and 7pm at Preston Guild Hall. Tickets from £18.50.

PAID: Alfie Boe, Blackpool, Saturday, March 23

One of the world’s greatest classical singers Alfie Boe brings it back to the Blackpool. Tenor Alfie is one of the best-loved vocalists of his generation and a hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist. He has triumphed on theatre stages and in concert halls around the world and has two recent UK number one albums under his belt. Check him out at the Opera House in Blackpool. Doors open at 7pm. The only tickets left are platinum package tickets, ranging from £55 to £90, available online at https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/alfie-boe

PAID: The Legend Fires North West Stages Rally, Preston, Saturday, March 23

The Legend Fires North West stages car rally is back in 2019 and it promises to be the best event yet. Based at its new home at Myerscough College in Bilsborrow the route will comprise of 50 stage miles over 12 special stages, of which about 35 miles are on closed public roads, with the college’s state-of-the-art motorsport centre making the venue the perfect choice for hosting the event’s central service and scrutineering. For more details and to book visit www.northweststages.co.uk/

FREE: Italian Lake & Pigeon Tower Grand Open Day, Rivington, Saturday, March 23

Join Rivington Terraced Gardens for the official opening of the Italian Lake and Pigeon Tower area of the gardens. See the recently completed Pigeon Tower and get a look inside for the first time. Walk around the restored summer houses and loggia. The Italian Lake will be available, as will the newly restored Neptune’s Pond and recently discovered beautiful “lost path” to the Pigeon Tower. Admission is free of charge, however there is a suggested donation of £2 per person. Suitable footwear recommended.

PAID: Beginners’ Gardening Skills Workshop, Whalley, Saturday, March 23

Learn how to make the most of your garden, whatever its size, and start to develop your gardening knowledge and skills. This relaxed workshop will take place at Whalley Old Grammar School Community Centre on Station Road, a lovely Grade Two listed building in village of Whalley, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. The workshop runs from 10am until 3pm. Tickets are £60 (includes refreshments). To find out more about the workshop and to book your place call 07443 459818.

PAID: Mother’s Day Crafts, Preston, Sunday, March 24

Head to Barton Grange Garden Centre for a fun workshop to decorate a wooden photo frame that you can take home, pop a photo in and give to those special mums and nans this Mother’s Day. Go along and create your very own designs using paint pens, glitter, buttons, feathers and much more.Takes place between 11am and 3pm. Tickets, costing £3.50, are limited and it is recommend that you purchase them at the tills or by calling 01995 642980 in advance to avoid disappointment.

FREE: Where’s Will?, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, March 23

Why not take your children to Thornton library for an interactive Shakespeare event, which will include quill making; finding Will, as well as other Shakespeare-related activities. The event is suitable for ages five plus. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Runs from 11am until 12pm. The event is free, but booking is essential. Book via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk. And for more information call the library on 0300 123 6703 or visit the Lancahsire Libraries Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/262668104657448/

PAID: Colour Monsters, Preston, Sunday, March 24

Take your little colour monsters to this fun family workshop in the Harris children’s library. Be inspired by the children’s illustrated book ‘The Colour Monster’ by Anna Llenas. Join local artist Helen Draper who will lead a workshop exploring the colour monster’s advetures. You’ll begin with Helen reading the story. Then you’ll work together to create an art work exploring the links between colours and emotions. Workshop at 11.30am until 12.30pm and 1.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets are £2 - book via www.eventbrite.co.uk

FREE: Free Parking, Preston, Saturday, March 23

What better way to spend your Saturday night, but down the local listening to some of the best jazz musicians around? You can do it at Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street, Preston, when Free Parking will be pulling up to play a few hot and funky tunes. Led by Harold Salisbury on saxes, he is joined on drums by Paul Burgess, Keith Ashcroft on guitar and bass comes courtesy of Norm Helm. The music starts at 9pm, but get there early if you want a seat, for it is sure to be busy. Admission is free.

PAID: Phoenix Probe Paranormal Conferences, Lytham, Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

The biggest conference in the North West with key speakers covering all aspects of the paranormal and unexplained. Speakers include Ellis Taylor, David Graham, Guy Needer and Amanda Nelson. It’s at the YMCA on St Alban’s Road in Lytham. Doors open 9.30am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 5pm on Sunday. Admission is £26 for a one-day tickets or £47 for a two-day ticket. To book call 07979 333600 and for more information visit http://www.phoenixprobeinternational.com/

PAID: Curious About Lancaster, Lancaster, from Saturday, March 23

Are you curious about Lancaster? Looking for an unusual and quirky activity which gets you out in the fresh air whatever the weather? Take one of their self-guided walks with a treasure hunt theme – looping around the better-known sights, as well as some of the more unusual and quirky ones, which combined make Lancaster a charming place to explore. Runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, then 9am until 6pm from Monday. Begins at Lancaster Castle. To purchase and download your booklet visit https://www.curiousabout.co.uk/lancaster.html

PAID: Xplorer, Thornton, Saturday, March 23

Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for children and their families. Children will enjoy using a simple map to complete the navigational challenge. To take part simply register, collect your map and answer sheet and off you go. Takes place at Wyre Estuary Country Park on Saturday. Costs 50p per child. For more details visit www.xplorer.org.uk

PAID: Stargazing at Beacon Fell, Preston, Saturday, March 23

Head to Beacon Fell visitor centre and enjoy the stars in the dark skies of the Forest of Bowland. They will be your guides along an incredible journey through the constellations and along the Milky Way, showing you how to find all sorts of objects for yourself. There will be powerful telescopes for you to gaze through but we will also help you see the spectacle of skies with just your own eyes. Suitable for adults and accompanied children 10 years and over. Takes place on Saturday from 8pm. Booking essential. Book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

PAID: Fire Spinning and Juggling Workshop, Blackburn, Tuesday, March 26

Join Dimitri from Flame Oz for monthly Circus Skills Share Sessions at The Bureau Centre for the Arts in Blackburn. In the session on Tuesday learn how to juggle, fire spin with clubs and poi. The sessions are suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission is £5 wages or £3 for concessions.Runs from 7pm until 8.30pm, with no need to book. There are also sessions on April 23 and May 21. For more information call 07896 692747.

FREE: Tabletop Games Night, Preston, Saturday, March 23

Tabletop Games Night is the fun, friendly opportunity to play games old and new with others. Take a game you know or learn a game you don’t. (Or bring a game you don’t know and learn a game you do!) Takes places at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church on Station Road. It’s on Saturday from 7pm until 10pm.

