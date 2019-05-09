Young performers take to the stage at The Dukes

Aspiring young performers at The Dukes take to the stage to present their annual double bill of drama.

About 50 members of The Dukes Junior and Senior Youth Theatre Groups will be performing in The Round on May 15 and 16.

The first half will see the Juniors, aged 12-13, present The Family Business, a new play they’ve devised themselves.

This darkly comedic piece tells the story of Tom who discovers the murky truth about his mum and her dangerous ‘family business’.

The School Film will be performed by the seniors, aged 14-15.

Inspired by Patrick Marber’s memories of watching Great Expectations in class, this play reflects on the cast’s expectations in life.

Tickets for the double bill are priced £7/£5, Call the box office on 01524 598500.