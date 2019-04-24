Wrestling returns to Morecambe’s Alhambra

Target Wrestling makes it’s return to The Alhambra in Morecambe on Saturday (April 27) for a night of high flying, bone crunching, heart stopping pro wrestling action for the whole family.

Already announced for this show is the long awaited return to Morecambe of one of the most decorated wrestlers in the UK, the Heavyweight House of Pain Stixx.

Morecambe’s very own, The Psychotic Warrior Johnny Phere will be in action when he takes on Spyda in a No Disqualification match.

Ryan Hunter will finally get his shot at the Target Wrestling Heavyweight Championship in the main event challenging the mouthy masked man Medallion.

Tickets £10 on the door or from targetwrestling.bigcartel.com. Doors 6pm and the show starts 6.30pm.