Wonderful Wizard of Oz at Lancaster Grand

Follow the Yellow Brick Road all the way to the ‘Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ in the Grand Theatre on June 7, 13, 14 with matinees on June 8, 9, 15.

It is 80 years since the 1939 film of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and Footlights will celebrate this by performing the play version, written by Michele L. Vacca based on the book by Frank L. Baum.

The play opens in a farmhouse in Kansas where Aunt Em, Uncle Henry, Mr Crowe, My Lyon and Switch are worrying about a storm that might be brewing and warning Dorothy to go into the cellar with Toto if the storm comes close.

Too late, the storm arrives and Dorothy somehow finds herself in Oz, but does not know how to get home from there.

Does Dorothy make it home?

Buy your tickets to find out by telephoning 01524 64695.