Wise Up Workshop perform Oliver at Morecambe's Platform

Wise Up Workshops CIC will bring their production of Lionel Bart’s musical, Oliver, to The Platform on Friday and Saturday (March 13- 14).

The Morecambe-based theatre and creative arts company will perform on the Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. This heart-warming tale of an unloved orphan finally discovering his long lost family is brimming with an unforgettable cast of characters. Audiences can sing along with Nancy and her ‘Oom Pah Pah’, keep your wallets safe away from the Artful Dodger and have a tissue handy for ‘Where Is Love?’ This is Wise Up Workshops first community theatre performance at The Platform. Tickets cost £13/£10 concs/£40 family ticket. Tel: 01524 582803.

Wise Up Workshops CIC present Lionel Bart's musical 'Oliver.' Picture by www.gkoppenholphotography.com.