Wildlife expert talks about ‘Avian Antics’ at Morecambe’s Platform

President of the RSPB and television wildlife presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff will present ‘Avian Antics: My Passion For Birds’ at The Platform on Friday, October 11, 7.30pm.

Miranda will be discussing her love of birds, sharing her passion for her feathered friends, unusual tips for encouraging them into your garden and amusing anecdotes from many years of filming birds in the UK for the BBC’s Coast and The One Show.

Among other things, Miranda will share the trials and tribulations of being dive bombed by gannets, trying to sing a duet with a wren and getting special access to a prison to film some of our rarest species of birds.

A Biologist and trained diver, Miranda is a resident wildlife expert on BBC One’s The One Show, having presented natural history stories, ranging from robotic ants to rare dolphins, from all around the country for the last six years.

She is a regular on BBC One’s Inside Out and one of the original members of the Coast team exploring Great Britain’s shoreline from top to toe, revealing fascinating tales of marine life.

Her enthusiastic style and extensive knowledge of archaeology, history, wildlife, diving, conservation and environmental issues make Miranda a popular choice as host and guest speaker for many organisations including the National Geographical Society, the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and the UK and Scottish Dive shows.

Tickets are priced at £20 full price, £18 for concessions, and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.