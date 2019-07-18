Viking festival in Heysham

The fourth Heysham Viking Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21 ) from 10.30am.

This annual event attracts hordes of history lovers from across the region to Heysham village.

There will be a living history encampment, parade, battle re-enactment, fairground, weapons display, craft stalls, combat competition, food and live music at the Heysham Cricket Club, on the Saturday night.

There will also be history tours, talks, guided walks and children’s activities over the course of the two days. The weapons display and battle re-enactments, are brought by a team of Viking re-enactors from across the UK. There will also be a range of craft and food stalls and a fun fair. Admission is free.