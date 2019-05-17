Toyah Willcox will perform at Morecambe Carnival

Toyah Willcox will be performing at Morecambe Carnival along with a line-up of popular bands and singers.

Actor and quirky 80s pop goddess Toyah will be giving an amazing acoustic performance of her huge hits and some tracks from her acclaimed new album.

The Christians.

The main stage on Saturday August 10 is back for its second year once again hosted by Greg Lambert and Darren Milby.

Liverpudlian superstars The Christians will be headlining and performing all their huge hits such as ‘Ideal world’ and many more.

Sunday’s main stage show, hosted by Danny Matthews will be a huge party on the promenade, in fact this year it will be an S-Club 3 Party.

It’s time to practice your dance moves as the 90s pop sensations perform all their catchy tunes such as ‘Reach’ and ‘Don’t stop moving.’

Ice Factory.

Morecambe Carnival are proud to be huge champions of local talent and this year amongst the many acts performing are the brilliant indie electro band Amber Suns and a one-off reunion of Morecambe Brit pop band Ice Factory, who supported the likes of Blur and the Stone Roses in the 90s.

Once again Morecambe Carnival is set to be biggest party of the year.

Sunday August 11: Toyah, S-Club 3, The Hara, Lord and the Woolf, Charlotte Lily, Ice Factory, Danny Dearden, Lloyd Daniels, Stewart Michaels, Melanie Horabin.

Saturday August 10: The Christians, Betamax, 3 and a Half Men, The Dreamers.

The Morecambe Carnival and the main stage is free to attend – there are no tickets or passes.

This is a free celebration and everyone is welcome on Morecambe central promenade for a whole weekend of music, shows, events, attractions, competitions and to make some amazing summer seaside memories.