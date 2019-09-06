Totally Tina tribute act at Morecambe’s Platform

Totally Tina tribute to chart topper Tina Turner will return to The Platform on Saturday (September 7).

Justine Riddoch, along with her band and dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, present a celebration of some of the biggest hits of all time.

When Tina Turner burst on to the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances. ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’, ‘Simply the Best’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Lose You’ and ‘When the Heartache is Over’ propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm.

Call 01524 582803.