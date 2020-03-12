Tom Petty tribute band arrive at Morecambe's Platform

Petty Criminals, tribute to American rock icons Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, will play live at The Platform on Saturday, March 21.

The ‘Criminals’ dig deep into the life, music and influence of Tom Petty. Audiences will experience his legendary career through stories, performances and a catalogue of his music spanning decades. Fans will go on a journey through early hits like American Girl, Breakdown and Refugee, through the 80s and early 90s with classics like Freefallin, Runnin’ Down A Dream, I Won’t Back Down and Learning To Fly. The performance at The Platform starts at 7.30pm. For more details call 01524 582803.