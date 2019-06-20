Tina Turner 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' show at Blackpool Opera House in July

Celebrate more than 50 years of one of the most iconic female solo artists of all time as singer Elesha Paul Moses takes to the stage as the legendary Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It. in a new show at the Opera House in Black

The professional musical star, who has previously appeared on the X-Factor and The Voice, will arrive in Blackpool next month for one-night-only at the Opera House as part of the new show's UK tour.

The ultimate tribute show, which features timeless hit songs including Proud Mary, Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?,River Deep, Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best is set to wow Tina Turner fans on Saturday July 20.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Speaking about recreating the iconic female performer live on stage Elesha says: "Tina’s not got a growl as such, it’s just something which is there in her tone. It’s really difficult to explain. People think it’s shouting but it’s not, it’s a very particular tone that she has.

"When I started mimicking Tina, it was great to watch her and learn from the energy and fun she puts in, and her way of moving is so distinctive.

"She’s so free with her performance, and carefree running around, kicking her legs up – it’s so much fun to take that on, and it’s an amazing quality not many artists have."

On her personal highlights from the show she adds: "Oh, there are so many I love. Proud Mary is obviously so much fun, but I also love Typical Male and I Can’t Stand The Rain.

"But for my absolute favourite… I’ll go Proud Mary. It always used to be Simply The Best which people really loved and went mad for – but these days it’s definitely Proud Mary."

Elesha's vocal talents are supported on stage by a full 10-piece live band.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is brought to you by Cuffe & Taylor in association with Paul Roberts Productions

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com



I