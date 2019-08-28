Theatre festival in Lancaster

Lancaster and Morecambe International Solo Theatre Festival takes place at The Storey in Lancaster from September 5-7.

Some of the shows, including Macbeth and Hamlet, are in Slovakian while Sacrifice and From the Front and From the Behind, performed by Mateusz Nowak, are in Polish with English subtitles.

There will be a symposium on Saturday, September 7 at 1pm discussing how to make theatre ready for international touring.

There are 20 free tickets for members of the Polish or Slovakian communities. Tickets are £10 per show,

£15/13 per evening,£40 golden ticket for all shows.

Tickets from Morecambe and Lancaster Visitor information centres.

Email morecambefringe@gmail.com or call 07858031303 for tickets.