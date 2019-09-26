The Wedding Singer to be performed at Lancaster Grand by Morecambe Warblers’

Morecambe Warblers’ will be transporting theatre-goers back to 1985 - a time when hair was huge and greed was good - as they bring their latest production to the Lancaster Grand Theatre this October.

Following on from the success of their award-winning run of Monty Python’s Spamalot at the theatre last year, the local amateur theatre group are now preparing to stage the musical version of hit Hollywood movie, The Wedding Singer.

The musical comedy follows the story of rock star wannabe and one third of New Jersey’s favourite wedding band, Robbie Hart.

Robbie is the life and soul of the wedding party scene until his fiancée, Linda, leaves him standing at the altar. Robbie is so distraught that he decides to make every wedding as disastrous as his own.

Can sweet natured Julia and her best friend Holly bring back the Robbie everyone loves?

Or is he going to let Julia, who he has now fallen in love with, marry the Wall Street bad boy, Glenn.

It seems that only grandma Rosie realises that Julia and Robbie are meant to be together.

The Wedding Singer is packed with songs that will get you tapping your feet and dancing in the aisles.

Audience members are encouraged to get into the spirit of the era and don their best 80s outfits!

Morecambe Warblers AOS’ production of The Wedding Singer will play at Lancaster Grand Theatre between October 1-5, with performances at 7.15pm every evening and a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm.

Tickets are available by calling 01524 64695 or from www.lancastergrand.co.uk.