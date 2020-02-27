The Swing Commanders return to Morecambe's Platform

The Swing Commanders will return to play live at The Platform on Friday March 6, opening the new season of events at the venue.

The band will bring their big band hits, western swing and jump jive back to the town following their show last year.

The Swing Commanders have appeared at most of the UK’s top vintage and country music festivals. They play all over the UK, regularly tour Europe and when they can, cross the pond to visit the United States. The show at The Platform starts at 8pm on Friday March 6. Tickets cost £13 each or £12 for concessions and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling The Platform box office on 01524 582803.