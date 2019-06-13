The Kilkennys head to The Platform in Morecambe

The Kilkennys, named after the city from which they originate, bring their UK tour to The Platform on Sunday (June 16).

Kilkenny city is famous for its long history of brewing fine Irish ale and beer.

Ireland’s newest balladeers come from a city steeped in music, history and folk culture.

The Kilkennys’ following is growing internationally. With passion and pride, they play old Irish folk songs alongside new songs of their own.

They pour their hearts into their music and their tunes flow from the source: Kilkenny, the home of Ireland’s oldest beer and finest music.

The show at The Platform will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £20 are available by telephoning: 01524 582803.