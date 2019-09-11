The Jam’d tribute band head to Morecambe’s Platform for a gig

Fans of punk rockers The Jam are in for a treat when The Platform welcomes tribute band The Jam’d on Friday (September 13) at 8pm.

The band are said to be the UK’s leading tribute to the live performance and sound of The Jam, and promise to give an unforgettable, authentic performance with all the energy, passion and style of the ‘Woking Three’.

The band play up and down the UK at outdoor festivals, scooter rallies and some of the UK’s top music venues and events.

The show also includes the only replica of The Jam’s drummer Rick Buckler’s ‘Great White’ drum kit and even features their own brass section.

Tickets £15 by tel: 01524 582803.