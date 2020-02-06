Sweet treat at The Dukes in Lancaster

Northern Broadsides’ regency romantic comedy Quality Street is on at The Dukes in Lancaster this March.

J M Barrie’s farce, written years before his now much-loved Peter Pan, was so well-known in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most popular chocolates, made in Halifax since 1936.

The play tells the story of Phoebe Throssel who lives on Quality Street, the bustling hub of a quaint northern town where she runs a school for unruly children. Jessica Baglow will play the title role of Phoebe Throssel and Dario Coates as love interest, Valentine Brown.

Running at The Dukes from Tuesday, March 3 to Saturday, March 7.

Tickets range from £8 to £18 and can be purchased from tel: 01524 598500.