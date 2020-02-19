Supper club launched at Halton Mill

This month Halton Mill on Mill Lane in Halton introduces an exciting new series of themed Sunday Supper Clubs.

To kick it off, Mercy Statter will serve up a delicious two course West African ‘street food’ meal to the sound of lively African music, with warm flowing sax, from N’DOdO.

N'Dodo will be playing lively African dance music at the supper club in Halton.

As the food is served, N’DodO will take to the stage, playing lively African dance music based on the likes of Dudu Pukwana and Assagai, Osibisa, and Manu Dibango.

Wine and beer will be on sale, or bring your own bottle.

The supper club is on Sunday, (February 23) at 7pm.

Book tickets at www.haltonmill.org.uk or https://www.trybooking.co.uk/OZR at a cost of £20 per head.