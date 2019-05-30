A Splendid Day Out steampunk festival returns to Morecambe at the weekend and this year’s theme is ‘Steamageddon’.

Expect huge towering dinosaurs mingling with wasteland warriors as well as the usual Steampunk creations.

As well as the dinosaurs and the strange post apocalypse creations, there will be a free stage Saturday and Sunday with bands and performances from steampunk and non steampunk genres, marquees holding talks and workshops, and a talk from the writer of ITV’s The Bay, Daragh Carville.

There will also be steam traction engines, tractors, classic cars, a small funfair for the kids and other performances around the Platform and Festival market area.

Visit asplendiddayout.com for more details.