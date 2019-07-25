Soap stars out in force for bigger and better than ever action-packed Carnforth carnival

Carnforth Carnival was back even bigger and better than ever for its fifth year.

Once again, the weather was kind for the Carnforth community to enjoy a family fun packed day.

The carnival committee always try to keep up the tradition of previous carnivals many years ago and this year they welcomed Danny Miller who plays Aaron Sugden-Dingle in Emmerdale and Adam Thomas who was previously in Emmerdale playing the part of Adam Barton.

The celebrities took part in the parade cruising in a BMW soft top courtesy of Lloyds BMW South Lakes and enjoyed lots of banter with the many people who came to watch the float procession lining the streets of Carnforth.

Following the parade, the pair came on the stage and were interviewed by Danny Matthews.

Danny and Adam then spent the afternoon signing autographs and have photos with their many fans.

Following the parade, the day continued with high spirits on Carnforth High School field seeing the crowning of our Royal family by Adam and Danny who were the Queen Kezia Evans, Princess Lola Barton, Rosebud Scarlett Brooke-Taylor and male attendant Alfie Simmons.

Our stars also awarded the trophies to Friends of Over Kellet School for best dressed float, The Spar for best dressed shop for the third year running and best dressed house was awarded to The Harrison family on Dunkirk Avenue.

The stage hosted some fantastic vocalists and extremely talented dance groups.

All the acts perform free of charge giving up their time to support this event.

The field was busy with many concessions, fairground and stalls.

Carnforth Carnival headline sponsor for 2019 was once again Burch Tree Vets who have been amazing loyal sponsors since the beginning.

All sponsorship really does make a difference and the committee extremely grateful for the continued support.

The team also thanked all the local businesses who have placed an advert in this programme again their support really does make a difference and enables the carnival team to deliver the biggest annual event in Carnforth town.

The committee believe this was the best carnival since the comeback in 2015 and are already busy planning for 2020.

If you are interested in taking part in the parade or would like to join the other concessions on the field please get in touch via the facebook page or email carnforthcarnival@gmail.com.