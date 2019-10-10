Silent Lines shown at Lancaster Arts

The Olivier Award winning Russell Maliphant Company’s new work Silent Lines, will be shown at Lancaster Arts on October 11 and 12, a new dance production with video artist Panagiotis Tomaras and a new team of dancers.

Silent Lines officially opens Lancaster Arts autumn season which will feature thought provoking, playful and exciting arts events based on its current theme ‘Radical Histories, Radical Futures’.

Russell Maliphant said: “For this project, I have chosen to delve into the resource of studies and explorations I have made over the years in anatomy, biomechanics and in particular the body’s fascial system in relation to movement training and choreography.”

Tickets from www.lancasterarts.org or call 01524 594151.