Shoes to symbolise victims of violence will be displayed at exhibition in Heysham

A public art installation which symbolises the spaces left behind by women who are victims of violence and murder is making its way to Heysham Village.

Presence of Absence – Red Shoes, conceived by Elina Chauvet, has been shown around the world.

Shoes will be painted red as part of an exhibition symbolising the spaces left behind by women who are victims of violence and murder.

Now local artist Georgianna Cardoso Zarate, who is curating the Heysham exhibition, is calling out for donations of old shoes which will be painted

red at workshops in local schools and community spaces throughout

Morecambe and Heysham. Shoe donations can be dropped off at the White Lund Depot on Westgate and at the reception areas of Morecambe and Lancaster town halls

Alternatively, bring a pair to the workshops

which will be held in Morecambe Festival Market on Tuesday March 10 and Thursday March 12, 10am-noon and 1pm-3pm

each day.

Presence of Absence – Red Shoes is at Heysham Heritage Centre, Main Street, on March 14 and 15 from 11am-4.30pm.