Shoes to symbolise victims of violence will be displayed at exhibition in Heysham

A public art installation which symbolises the spaces left behind by women who are victims of violence and murder is making its way to Heysham Village.
Presence of Absence – Red Shoes, conceived by Elina Chauvet, has been shown around the world.
Now local artist Georgianna Cardoso Zarate, who is curating the Heysham exhibition, is calling out for donations of old shoes which will be painted
red at workshops in local schools and community spaces throughout
Morecambe and Heysham. Shoe donations can be dropped off at the White Lund Depot on Westgate and at the reception areas of Morecambe and Lancaster town halls
Alternatively, bring a pair to the workshops
which will be held in Morecambe Festival Market on Tuesday March 10 and Thursday March 12, 10am-noon and 1pm-3pm
each day.
Presence of Absence – Red Shoes is at Heysham Heritage Centre, Main Street, on March 14 and 15 from 11am-4.30pm.