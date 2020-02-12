Search is on for Young Poet Laureate of the year in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Mayor of Lancaster is asking local children to put pen to paper to help find his Young Poet Laureates of the year with the theme being “Unity in the Community”.

Councillor David Whitaker is asking budding writers to write an original poem of no more than 40 lines.

Thurnham Glasson Primary School pupils with poet Bryan Griffin.

Poet Bryan Griffin (pictured with children from Thurnham Glasson Primary School) who has been running poetry workshops at schools in the district said: “This is a great competition that not only does it give our youth the opportunity to win such a lauded poetry competition, but comes with a title that they and their parents will cherish and be proud of all their lives.

“Poetry, as well as other creative writing outlets, is most important for the young and should be more encouraged it builds confidence and pride, it is a great outlet to vent the problems and trials that the young have always been prone to but now seems to foster so many tragic incidents.

“The subject ‘unity in the community’ is also relevant in so many ways and what could be better than getting children to embrace and consider all its aspects. I perform a poem for the workshop its first few lines are ‘For Eden’s loss, do not mourn, it can be reborn.’

“One of its many meanings could be that the Eden project may create more opportunities and attract more people but united we could ensure this working together to clean our streets, back alleys, facelift our properties, bring back pride to where we live. So, parents and grandparents, if your children’s primary schools are not taking part in this competition, perhaps you could help them embrace it.”

There are two categories: Junior Poet Laureate (up to age 11) and Young Poet Laureate (12-16).

The closing date is March 13.

All entries should be sent to The Mayor’s Office, Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster LA1 1PJ.

