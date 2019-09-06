Scottish singer shares new album at More Music in Morecambe

Edinburgh singer-songwriter Siobhan Wilson will share her new album The Departure at More Music in Morecambe on Friday (September 6).

A Scottish Album of the Year Award shortlister, Siobhan’s music explores the concept of making your own choices about identity – specifically when it comes to young women.

While her previous work has tilted towards various shades of folk, neo-classical and experimental song-writing, her new album signals towards something fiercer.

Siobhan will be supported by Lancaster based Nino’s Blue Saloon.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 in advance / £10 on the door and can be purchased from www.moremusic.org.uk, by calling 01524 831997 or in person from More Music.