Romeo and Juliet at Lancaster Castle

Lancaster Castle is the setting for a new production of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ this month.

Romeo and Juliet is a tale of profound love and intense hate colliding with new relationships and old conflicts.

The star crossed couple’s fate ultimately reconciles their feuding families.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “This is probably Shakespeare’s most famous romantic tragedy. I’m sure the performance will immerse everyone in the greatest tale of love and loss.”

The promenade performance, by Attic Door Productions, will take place from June 5-8, June 12-15 and June 19-22. All performances are at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the performances cost £12.50 on a Wednesday and £25 on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ticket numbers are limited so booking is essential.

To book tickets visit http://www.atticdoorproductions.co.uk/ or call 01524 419486.

As this is a promenade performance and there are many steps en-route, it isn’t suitable for wheelchair users.

Access to the Castle is by the Shire Hall, opposite the Priory Church.