Review by Mike Whalley: Grease was simply electrifyin' at Lancaster Grand

We were all shakin’ it all about by the time the final curtain fell on Morecambe Amateurs’ high-octane production of Grease.

It was heady stuff as this hugely talented company brought to sizzling life the romantic capers of American high school kids in the 1950s.

Morecambe Amateurs' production of Grease at Lancaster Grand.

This was an outstanding team effort, demonstrating once again the depth of talent within the company.

Every house was sold out, a remarkable feat in this day and age, and the audiences responded noisily and enthusiastically

to events unfolding on stage at the Grand Theatre.

Director James Shields, choreographer Sophie Butler and musical director Joanna Jeffreys are to

be congratulated on moulding together a taught, pacy interpretation, bolstered

by a first class orchestra.

Marvellous casting for the roles of the two star-crossed sweethearts, Danny and Sandy - Charlie Edwards and Kate Bowskill generated feisty chemistry in their relationship.

Excellent work by both and what a transformation for Kate, as a shrinking

Sandra Dee-style cutie

blossomed into a high-stepping, leather-clad bombshell. Wow!

The two high school groups were outstanding and from their ranks emerged a number of memorable cameos.

One highlight was a moving solo from Susie Romaniuk as Rizzo; Karl Roe and Francesca Marriner’s

giddy relationship was memorable; Thomas Ledsham gave us a full-on bravura performance; Stephanie Mason was the dizziest of dizzy blondes; and there was quite excellent work by Anna Webster and Mathew Eaton,

Tracy Blenkinship, Dylan Bell and Cameron Isherwood.

And the list goes on -

Gail Bowskill (Kate’s mum), Anna Winstanley, Matt Armistead, Mike Zorab and Chris Isherwood made

seriously good contributions.

Well done Morecambe Amateurs.

It was simply electrifyin’ !