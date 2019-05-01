Quo drummer performs at Morecambe’s Platform

John Coghlan, the original drummer from rock legends Status Quo, and his own band bring a night of classic Quo to The Platform on Saturday (May 4) at 8pm.

Status Quo, formed in the late 60s, quickly created a string of chart hits including: “Pictures of Matchstick Men”, “Ice in the Sun” and “Down the Dustpipe”, often referred to as Quo’s ‘classic’ period by both fans and critics.

Success took the form of four UK number one albums and 22 singles in the UK top 10 list, among many other accomplishments for the band.

After leaving Status Quo in 1981, John Coghlan has worked with many other diverse and talented musicians, such as his own band Diesel, Partners In Crime; and the ‘Rockers’ featuring Phil Lynott, Roy Wood and Chas Hodges.

In 2013 and 2014, John re-joined former Quo members: Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt and Alan Lancaster to create two sell-out Status Quo Frantic Four Reunion Tours. They performed all over the UK and Europe, reigniting the buzz from Quo’s early days.

John Coghlan’s Quo was formed in the late 90s and has enjoyed gigs all over the continent.

The band currently consists of John on drums, with Mick Hughes on guitar and vocals, Rick Chase on bass and vocals, and Pete Mace on guitar and vocals completing this exciting line-up.

The aim of John Coghlan’s Quo is to recreate the unique ‘70s Quo sound’, in keeping with John’s time in the band, producing a wonderfully nostalgic night for Quo fans young and old.

The show at The Platform on Saturday May 4 is suitable for ages 14+.

Tickets cost £18.50, and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.