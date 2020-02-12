Puppet show at Lancaster's Nuffield Theatre

What have Buzz Lightyear, Barbie, the blue Brontosaurus and any toy in your own house got in common?

Answer: They can all go on a massive adventure together in Your Toys.

Children's entertainment at the Nuffield Theatre.

Slot Machine Theatre brings its puppetry skills to a show like no other - one which features your very own toys this Saturday (February 15) at the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster.

Take along your toy and the performers will turn it into a character in their new show (with the promise you will get it back afterwards).

A heartwarming story about friends pulling together, Your Toys is described as funny, full of music and surprises.

Suitable for children over five, performances are at 11am and 3pm at the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster. #Tickets from 01524 594151.