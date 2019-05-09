Promenade Concert Orchestra concludes its season at The Platform

The Promenade Concert Orchestra enters the world of film music to conclude its twelfth season of concerts at the Platform in Morecambe.

The programme starts with an Eric Coates march called ‘Sound and Vision’ written for the ATV and ends with the selection of Cole Porter’s music from the film show, ‘Kiss me Kate’.

In between, the audience will visit great film signature tunes from ‘Monty’s Double’, ‘Legend of the Glass Mountain’, ‘Slaughter on 10th Avenue’, ‘Jealous Lover’, ‘Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines’, ‘Carousel’ Waltz, ‘Kehaar’s Song’ from Watership Down, ‘Warsaw concerto’ theme and ‘Snow and the Seven Dwarfs’ selection.

Vocalist, Val Baulard with sing two songs from ‘The King and I’, ‘Good Companions’ theme song and ‘Che Sera, sera,’ from ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ film by Hitchcock, and guest pianist from London, Lydia Melleck will play the solo parts in ‘Elvira Madigan’s’ theme tune by Mozart, and other piano-featured theme tunes already mentioned.

This concert is the PCO’s 49th in twelve years at the Platform, and they have performed over 600 pieces of light music, often not heard for many years, to well over 13,000 audience members, many of whom, travel great distances to hear the light music being performed. Make sure you get your tickets early to hear the film scores all in one showing.

Tickets at £16, £14 (concession) and accompanied children free are available from the Platform Box Office, Old Station Buildings, Central Promenade, Morecambe LA4 4DB 01524 582803 or www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform .