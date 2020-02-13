Progressive rock band arrives at The Platform in Morecambe

Progressive rock band Pendragon will play live at The Platform on Saturday February 29.

The band will be promoting the release of their brand new Love Over Fear album as part of their huge world tour this year.

Pendragon, who are led by guitarist and vocalist Nick Barrett, have roots that date back to the neo-progressive era of the 1980s, alongside contemporaries such as Marillion and IQ. The band have flown the flag for progressive rock music with a compelling catalogue of acclaimed albums over the years.

Pendragon’s music cuts across all aspects of progressive and classic rock and features the usual armoury of synthesisers and guitars, deployed in tandem with a strong emphasis upon melody and lyrical flair.

The band formed in 1978 and despite touring regularly with progressive rock heavyweights Marillion throughout the 80s it wasn’t until their third studio album, The World (1991), that Pendragon really made a breakthrough. Follow up albums, The Window Of Life (1993), The Masquerade Overture (1996) and Not Of This World (2001), cemented their reputation as one of the leading progressive rock bands of their time and they have toured and recorded regularly ever since.

The show at The Platform is a standing gig for ages 18+ and starts at 8pm on Saturday February 29. Tickets cost £25 each and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at Lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.