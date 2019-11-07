Pantomime at Lancaster Grand

It’s pantomime time again and following on from their pantomime successes over the past four years with scripts by Alan Frayn, this year Lancaster Footlights present his version of Aladdin, one of the most popular of all the pantomime titles.

Abanazer stars as the bad guy, as law and disorder is kept by Yu-Dun-Wong and Hu-Dun-Pong the policemen.

The Genie of The Lamp and the Spirit of The Ring bring a touch of magic to the action.

There will be performances at Lancaster Grand throughout December including on December 1, 7, 8, 13-15, 17, 18, 20-24, 27-30, varying times. Telephone: 01524 64695 for tickets.