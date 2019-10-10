Orchestra play gig in Lancaster wool shop

Retro City Orchestra is playing a one-off gig on Saturday October 12 in Northern Yarn –a wool shop situated in King’s Arcade, Middle

Street – as part of Lancaster Music Festival.

For its 10th year, the music festival has introduced ‘Busk Stops’ to add many smaller venues to the programme and to open up the festival experience

to a wider audience. These venues may include cafés, restaurants, hairdressers...and wool shops!

Retro City Orchestra is Preston’s premier function band with more than 20 years’ experience playing the live music circuit. The strong eight-piece

includes vocalist Kate Makin, the owner and founder of Northern Yarn, a business specialising in locally sourced British Wool.

The band is delighted to be taking part in Lancaster Music Festival’s ‘Busk Stops’, and will be playing songs to get you dancing and singing along – from Motown and 80s disco to present-day pop.

The gig starts at 5.30pm, just after the shop’s closing time.

Get your Saturday started the right way: bring your knitting or crochet along to Northern Yarn, and of course your dancing shoes – you won’t

want to miss a stitch!