NODA nod for Lancaster actress

An actress currently playing Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar at Lancaster Grand was nominated for and won the Best Female Comedy Performance award at the NODA (National Operatic & Dramatic Association) North West Awards.

Jess Turton, who is duty manager at The Dukes, was thrilled and amazed when her name was announced as the winner.

Jess joined LADOS last year to play the part of Kate in the Cole Porter musical ‘Kiss Me, Kate’.

During a special evening at the Abbey House Hotel Jess was excited to learn that she had been nominated for ‘Best Female Comedy Actress’.

At the NODA awards ceremony in Manchester in the company of about 500 fellow thespians from the North West, she was announced the winner.

Jess is a graduate from a Fine Art and Theatre degree at the Lancaster Institute of Contemporary Arts.

She came to Lancaster to study in 2014, from her home town in Bury where her love of theatre started.

If you want to see this talented young actress in action, hurry along to the Grand Theatre to see Jesus Christ Superstar, where Jess is playing the emotional part of Mary Magdalene, singing the iconic song ‘I don’t know how to love him’.

Tickets are selling fast and the show runs until the end of the week, incorporating a Saturday matinee.

LADOS are supporting the Rosemere Cancer Foundation with this show.

Visit www.lados.online or call Lancaster Grand box office on 01524 64695.