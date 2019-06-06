New exhibition at Lancaster gallery

‘Imprimere 15’ is the latest exhibition by local artists to be featured at Inspire Gifts & Gallery on New Street in Lancaster.

This exhibition features work from four local printmakers who have used a variety of 15 different printing techniques to produce this must see collection.

Graham Armstrong Jones, owner of Inspire Gifts, said: “We have been open now for 18 months and this exhibition has been in the pipeline for the last 12 months. It’s such privilege to be working with local printmakers like Julie Evans to bring such a special exhibition to the city centre. “The biggest difference with this exhibition and any other you are likely to see locally is that Julie will be in the gallery most Saturdays demonstrating the printing techniques to help bring the whole process to life.”

For Julie Evans, the lead artist, it is truly a family affair as she is sharing the exhibition with her daughter, Rachel Evans, sister in law, Ruth Law and friend Helen Cresswell. “Printing is such a great medium for people to try but it’s unusual to see such a broad rage of techniques in one exhibition,” she said. “With the demonstrations I want people to get up close to the creative process and to experience the thrill of seeing the final print.”

The preview is today Thursday June 6 between 5pm and 7pm and all are welcome to come along and take a look.

The first demonstration is on Saturday June 8 between 1pm and 3pm in the gallery and will feature Julie showing the art of woodcuts and Ruth will be demonstrating wood engraving.

The exhibition runs until July 27.