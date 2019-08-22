Morecambe singer braves the shave for charity

A well-known singer from Morecambe will ‘Brave the Shave’ in memory of family and friends she has lost to cancer to try and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nichola Banks, aka Niqui, hopes to raise more than £200 from the hair-raising fundraiser, which will be held at The Cavern, Springfield Street, Morecambe, on Sunday, August 25. During the fundraiser - when Nichola will get her ‘number one’ clipper-cut - there will be entertainment and a raffle to raise much-needed money for Macmillan to support people living with cancer.

Nichola said: “I am shaving my head because I have lost too many friends and family through this awful disease that it’s time to give back.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and recently another friend has been stricken with this evil disease, so now is the time for me to ‘Brave the Shave’ and try and raise vital funds for Macmillan.”

To support Nichola’s fundraising efforts visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/nichola-banks.