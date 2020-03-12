Morecambe Fringe Festival is a great chance for acts to mix on the same stage

The Morecambe Fringe Festival opens in July, running for three weeks right across the town.

The Fringe founder and director Matt Panesh said: “We’ve come a long way in four years. From 2017 with 15 performances over a weekend to 2020, where there will be a 120 shows over three weeks. We’re jam packed with some of the best talent in the country.

Caroline Cooke as Yootha Joyce at Morecambe Fringe 2019. Photo by Paula Binney 2019 Fringe.

“This year our main focus is growth, and bringing other venues on board, so far we have the Pavilion at Regent Park, The Park Hotel, The Exchange Pub, the West End Playhouse, Eden Music and the Beach Bird.

“If anyone has a space they’d like us to consider, please get in touch. We’d love to hear from you.

“We’re also on the lookout for volunteers to help with the box office and members to join our Morecambe Critics Club. Last year we managed to review every single fringe show for the press and we want to do the same again. The best time to say hello is during our Work in Progress Festival. That’s week of people trying out new material, a glimpse into the secretive creative process. The festival runs at the new West End Playhouse in Yorkshire Street, from March 14-21 and admission is donate at the end.

“The Work in Progress Festival helps our local acts to work on ideas in front of an audience. We’re proud of our local programme. Our workshops contributed eight shows from local artists last year. And this year it’s looking bigger and stronger.

“During the fringe our national acts drop in as they head up to the Edinburgh Fringe, which is the largest annual ticketed festival in the world. The Morecambe Fringe is a great chance for local and national acts to mix on the same stages. It’s where magic happens...and dance, theatre and comedy.

“Morecambe is beautifully placed between London and Edinburgh. With its rich history of entertainment, there’s a real opportunity to grow the festival for the benefit of all, the town, the people and the artists. There’s already a model.

“The Edinburgh Festival Fringe attracts just under 4,000 shows, bringing over 30,000 artists and 3m audience members from over 60 countries, generating over £100m for the city.

“And we are in a position to compliment that, allowing the artists going there to preview their shows here.

“Next year’s festival has a target of 200 shows, and the following to double that, and we’re on track. By the time Eden opens we will be an attraction that compliments it...on the Fringe of it. We’re an added bonus, and our sister projects, the West End Players and Playhouse will be living up to their potential too. But it’s not all about the numbers

“One of the best things from my perspective has been how warmly all of the performers and audience have spoken about the festival, Morecambe and it’s people. Our rosta of returning acts keeps growing. Last year we attracted audiences from Scotland to Liverpool, we just need to keep going. It’s not been all plain sailing, but it’s been fun.”

The Morecambe Fringe runs from July 10 - August 2 across multiple venues.