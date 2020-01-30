Morecambe band's new album is 'kaleidoscope of creativity'

Morecambe six piece Philip James Turner & The Crow Mandala are back with their second LP, due for release on all major streaming platforms on January 31

Recorded at Papillon Sounds by Louis Davy (Head of Music at Lancaster and Morecambe College) and mixed by Mick Armistead (The Space Lounge/ Lancaster Musician's Co-Op) 'The Loneliest Boy in the World' presents the band "flying through kaleidoscopes of creativity with no constraints".

Philip James Turner and the Crow Mandala

Frontman Philip Turner, said: "Although not a concept album in the classic sense, the record is, perhaps, built loosely around a narrative."

There are themes of love and loss, as well as social commentary on such issues as Instagram, substance abuse, suicide, witch-hunts, and even cowboys and their horses.

Title track 'The Loneliest Boy in the World' is immersed in a "galactic patchwork of funky keys, synths, trumpets", which is followed by the honky-tonk piano and jaunty guitar riffs of Coming For You.

Turner adds: "We strut the lines of country rock, waltz on the fairground carousel, sink into the woollen slumber of childhood memories then trip along merrily with the jaunty gait of an English Bull Terrier on a sunny day down Morecambe promenade."

Dazzling guitar solos, blistering Hammond organ, sweet pedal steel guitars, wistful trumpets, soaring vocals and a little bit of weird, not to mention a cameo from The Heartbreaks’ Ryan Wallace, will ensure there's plenty for the listener to wrap their ears around.

'The Loneliest Boy in the World’, which follows the band's debut album Bright Lights in 2017, is available to stream and own from January 31 2020 at Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, Deezer et al.

The band also play at The John O' Gaunt on Saturday February 1 from 5pm until 7pm, where the album will be available to purchase on CD format.