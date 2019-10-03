Morecambe Artist Colony annual meeting and exhibition

Discover more about Morecambe Artist Colony (MAC) and their plans for the future on October 9, as well as viewing a hair-raising exhibition.

MAC’s annual meeting is an evening of fun and a chance to catch up with the activities of this not-for-profit group of local artists and creatives, passionate about using art for the regeneration of Morecambe.

Established in 2014, MAC has 95 members and among their projects have been The Time & Tide Bell, installed on the Stone Jetty earlier this year.

The meeting at The Hothouse in Devonshire Road between 6-8pm, will be a mix of the formal and informal including a presentation of the year in sound and vision, a look forward to MAC’s plans for 2020 and an open discussion on the future.

The evening will also include a communal singing of the Time & Tide Bell song, led by one of MAC’s founders, Pete Moser, and time for artists to meet and network, make new connections and start new collaborations.

There will even be a Bring & Buy sale where art can be sold or swapped.

The meeting is also an opportunity to view Ablaze! the first solo exhibition by MAC member, Ginny Koppenhol, which runs at the More Music Gallery until October 11.

This creative portraiture exhibition features local people with vibrantly coloured hair pictured in various Morecambe locations.

Ablaze! is open to view on weekdays from 10am–4pm.

To book for the MAC annual meeting go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/annual-general-meeting-of-the-morecambe-artist-colony-tickets-73559623815.